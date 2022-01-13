Mitsubishi adapted four models to take to Tokyo: details

Japanese brands are ready for the 2022 Tokyo Motor Show. Mitsubishi is no exception and these will be the models presented.

Apart from the striking Mitsubishi Vision Ralliart Concept, the Japanese manufacturer has another group of vehicles prepared for display at the 2022 edition of the Tokyo Motor Show that begins in a few days. Some modified and others completely new.

The models that you will see below have a concept more than all adventurer and of a certain sporty vibe. The versions of the old known Mitsubishi Outlander and Eclipse Cross stand out. The other two are, one minivan and a kei car electric.

From the SUV we can see an exclusive design that takes the aesthetics of the sports division of the brand Ralliart, but without receiving any mechanical modification. Both are painted in the color White diamond with red accents, black alloy wheels and sporty graphics.

This will be the entire Mitsubishi group in Tokyo

There is one more version of Mitsubishi Outlander called “Wild Adventure Style”Which, as its name implies, includes equipment focused on off-road driving and everything related to camping. He is accompanied by Delica D: 5 a minivan of the same concept.

Featured and common elements for both vehicles: darkened bodywork, side bars, front bumper protectors, roof rack with camping gear and trailer hitch. In the SUV there are gray appliques while the minivan are red.

The Delica D: 5 Tough x Tough includes a raised suspension, 16-inch wheels with off-road tires, Ralliart decals and on board has space for four people. Last but not least is the K-EV concept X Style.

This is a kei car new conceptual concept in its entirety with which you would be giving the first look at the Next Generation of vehicles’kei ‘ of the brand, which are close to the full electrification. Inspired by SUVs, it has a complete connectivity package.

Jessica Paola Vera García.




