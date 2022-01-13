Michael Masi is out of the organization chart of the FIA

Almost a month before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last of the 2021 Formula 1 season, Mercedes would have gotten away with it after the claims and appeals for the victory of Max Verstappen, in the last lap of the race, in the that Toto Wolff made one of the greatest courage of his life.

The head of the Mercedes team claimed Michael Masi, Race Director, the fact of allowing the lapped cars to pass to the safety car and thus leaving Verstappen and Hamilton in a heads-up, which ended with the Dutchman’s triumph. Mercedes appealed the Dutchman’s triumph and finally the team accepted defeat.

Masi is not on the FIA ​​organization chart

Since then the rumor has grown about the retirement of Lewis Hamilton, which would deprive us of a new grip in this 2022, and Toto Wolff has not tired of asking for changes in the race direction and the first of those changes would have already been consummated. with the departure of Michael Masi.

The International Automobile Federation shared the provisional organization chart of its structure for the 2022 season, and in which no longer appears guess who … yes, Michael Masi. Nor does the name of Nikolas Tombazis, head of technical affairs for the single-seaters, appear.

In the place of both is now Peter Bayer, who is listed as secretary general for motorsports. These are the first changes to be made in the International Automobile Federation (FIA) after the appointment of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, as president.

Did Masi come out due to pressure from Mercedes?

According to the BBC, Mercedes withdrew its intention to appeal Verstappen’s win after reaching an agreement with the FIA ​​to make changes to the race direction, that is, the departure of Masi, who will have to declare as of Monday, January 17 in an investigation about that race.

The results of that investigation are expected on February 2 and it is said that after that date, Lewis Hamilton will break his media fast.