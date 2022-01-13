Megan Fox announces her marriage to Machine Gun Kelly, and they celebrate by drinking each other’s blood

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began their relationship in the middle of 2020. Almost two years later, they have wanted to go one step further and The couple have announced their engagement with a video of the proposition that Fox has shared via Instagram., where did you say that after “they drank the other’s blood”.

The text with which they have made it public says:“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were not aware of the pain that we would face together in such a short and frantic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated for love and karma. Somehow, a year and a half later, having been through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood. 11-01-2022 “.

The actress separated in 2020 from Brian Austin Green, with whom she had been married for more than ten years and they have three children in common. In 2015 they already began the procedures for their divorce, although they finally reconciled and continued together for 5 more years. However, both assured that they wanted to maintain a good relationship and focus on their children.

New mercenary

Among the upcoming releases of Megan Fox, we find the fourth installment of ‘Los mercenarios’, a franchise that he is joining for the first time. New faces like 50 Cent and Tony Jaa will also follow their path, as well as the return of veterans like Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture.

What’s more, last November ‘Till Death came to theaters. Until death do us part ‘, where she faces hitmen who try to kill her while she is handcuffed to the corpse of her husband, who had prepared a plan of revenge against her. It has been directed by SK Dale and the cast is completed by Eoin Macken, Callan Mulvey, Jack Roth and Aml Ameen.