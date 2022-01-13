Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged at the site where their romance began

This was the moment when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged. Video: @meganfox / IG.

The world-class artist Megan fox and the musician Machine Gun Kelly got engaged after keeping their relationship on a low profile, the young artists announced a promise to unite their lives in marriage through a video posted on Instagram January 11.

In the romantic recording, the rapper Casie Colson Baker (his real name) chose the Banyan tree garden to be engaged to his girlfriend, in that place, the actor also knelt in front of his girlfriend and He handed her a ring to surprise her.

A few seconds after being deluded with her hands on her cheeks, Megan Fox also knelt, extended his arm to answer the request and helped his partner to put the jewel on him. After that, the lovers stayed a few seconds holding hands until they melt into a passionate kiss.

The actress said yes to Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: @meganfox / IG)

It should be noted that the rapper requested that the moment be recorded from multiple angles, as the video of just 25 seconds has many changes of take to capture the expressions of both.

The answer obtained by the musician was affirmative, since it was the same actress who published the video and accompanied it with a text where she recounted how the relationship has evolved since They started their love affair in the summer of 2020.

According to the publication of Megan Fox, the place surrounded by nature where she received the ring was the same where they began their relationship: “In July 2020 we sat near this Banyan tree and asked for magic.”the actress wrote.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began their relationship in July 2020 (Photo: @meganfox – @machinegunkelly / IG)

In her publication, the actress of films such as Transformers He also detailed that The courtship with Machine Gun Kelly went through several intense facets, which contributed to solidify their union.

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require on our part, but intoxicated by love. And karma. “Megan Fox wrote in her Instagram post, which in just four hours reached more than 8 million views and almost 30 thousand comments on this social network.

The 35-year-old actress continued her reflection on facets of their relationship and led her toward the big step she took with Machine Gun Kelly. “Somehow, a year and a half later, after we had walked through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined, he asked me to marry him. Y As in every life before this, and as in every life that will follow, I said yes. “

The romantic meeting took place in a garden and was recorded from various angles (Photo: @meganfox / IG)

The end of the text suggested that Megan and the rapper would have made a blood pactHowever, it could also be interpreted as a metaphor for how intense and related to nature their union is. “… and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22 ″, closed the actress.

This last line caught the attention of several Internet users, since described as chilling “the end of the legend“And they even assured that the couple belonged to a “Illuminati” lodge or that they were working with magic that requires sacrifices and rituals.

Fans of the actress did not hesitate to congratulate her on her recent engagement, as they filled the comment box with emojis of hearts and rings as well as multiple positive wishes for the couple. On the other hand, there were also comments from other celebrities, among them, the message of Kim kardashian, who wrote “I am really happy for you guys!” and that of Christine quinn, who said happy to see Megan announcing their engagement.

