Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged

After a year and a half of maintaining a love relationship with Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly knelt before her with an exclusive engagement ring to propose to her. It is one of the most popular Hollywood couples of the moment. The news was announced by the actress and the musician, who used their accounts on social networks where they shared audiovisuals to share that special moment with their followers.

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We ask for magic. Little did we know the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us but intoxicated with love, and karma, ”said part of the post.

“Somehow, a year and a half later, after we had been through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes. And then we drank each other’s blood,” Fox wrote at the bottom of the post.

For his part, MGK did the same when recounting details of the event: “Yes, in this life and in all lives” under the same branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul, forming the dark heart that is our love”.

In this context, it should be noted that Megan was married to actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children; while for the rapper this would be his first marriage, who also already has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Last October, the couple had caused a furor on the different digital platforms by revealing the extraordinary photographic production of which they were the protagonists, for an edition of The GQ Style magazine, where they had also talked about how they lived their courtship by expressing : “From their first meeting on set to their deepening spiritual connection, and how love has seared them for life through joint tattoos.”