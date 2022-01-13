Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Announce Engagement on Instagram Video USA USA USA Celebs nndc | BOCONVIP

Megan fox will go back to the row of married women. The actress of “Diabólica tempntación” and “Transformers” took to her Instagram account to post an emotional video of the exact moment her boyfriend, singer Machine Gun Kelly, asked her to marry him.

The clip of the 35-year-old celebrity was accompanied by an emotional message, where she emphasized how much she loves her 31-year-old romantic partner.

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree… We asked for magic. We did not know the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us but intoxicated with love. And karma. Somehow, a year and a half later, after we had been through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes … And then we drank the blood of the other “, wrote the actress in the description of the publication”, Fox expressed in his public message.

Machine Gun Kelly He was not far behind and also shared a video on his social network, where he showed the ring he gave to his future wife.

“’Yes, in this life and in all lives. Under the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set in two magnetic bands of thorns that are joined as two halves of the same soul … Forming the dark heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ″, wrote the musician.

