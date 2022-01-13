Mayorga and Giménez are still out

One of the main headaches that Juan Reynoso had to go through in Cruz Azul’s debut in the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament was the high number of casualties that he had in the template. Not enough with all the players who left the club, and those who are waiting for their departure, there were five absent between injuries and covid-19.

On one side were Luis Ángel Mendoza and Santiago Giménez, who tested positive for coronavirus. They were joined by Guillermo Fernández, who should have been marginalized by a blow he suffered in training. Y Alejandro Mayorga and Christian Tabó closed the list, who arrived injured.

The good news is that Cruz Azul recovered two of the five for matchday 2, in which they will host FC Juárez (Saturday, January 15, 9:00 p.m., Azteca Stadium). On the one hand, the Quick was negative in the new round of testing and was able to train with his teammates again. To the Pol joins, who is ready to play this weekend.

Christian Tabó is close to receiving the final discharge, so Juan Reynoso will use it from matchday 3 so as not to force him to return early and worsen his injury. But nevertheless, Santiago Giménez will not be able to return this weekend, since he tested positive for covid-19 again and he will have to be isolated for a few more days.

The case of Alejandro Mayorga is the most “serious” of all. The light blue left side he continues to train differently from his peers and everything indicates that it will not be summoned on the second date. Will it be for the third? It only remains to analyze his physical evolution over the next few days and thus see when he could debut with Cruz Azul.