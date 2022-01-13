Matt Damon convinced Ben Affleck to stop being Batman

MADRID, Jan 13 (CulturaOcio) –

Ben affleck will interpret by last time to Batman in The Flash, the film starring Ezra Miller and directed by Andy Muschietti. And even though Bruce Wayne’s was one of those roles I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid, the actor decided to get away from the DC character thanks, among other factors, to the advice of his colleague and great friend Matt Damon, which convinced him to leave the dark knight after League of Justice.

This was confirmed by both interpreters in an interview with Entertaiment Weekly in which Affleck spoke about his farewell to the protector of Gotham and he confessed that it was his partner, with whom he won the Oscar for best original screenplay for The Indomitable Will Hunting, who encouraged him to distance himself from Batman after the bad experience filming Justice League, a film that Affleck himself describes as “horrible”.

“I had a really horrible experience in Justice League for various reasons. Without wanting to blame anyone, a lot happened. But, it really was that he was no longer happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really terrible things happened. Terrible. But, it was at that moment when I thought, I’m not going to do this anymore, “admitted the actor while addressing Damon, alluding to him being the one”main reason for making that decision. “

“I want to do things that make me happy. Later we did ‘The Last Duel’ and I had fun every day with this movie. I wasn’t the star, I wasn’t likeable, I was a villain and I wasn’t everything I thought I was supposed to be when I started. And yet it was a wonderful experience. And everything was things that were emerging, I did not chase them“Affleck confessed about the Riddley Scott film.

Before finally abandoning the mantle of the Dark Knight, fans of the DC Cinematic Universe, you will be able to see Affleck in the solo movie of The Flash, in which it will coincide with the Michael Keaton’s Batman, who returns to the character thirty years after the successful sequel to the Tim Burton-directed film.

For its part, Matt Damon will make a cameo in the superhero cinema as the false Loki in the new installment of the God of Thunder, Thor: Love and Thunder and whose premiere is scheduled for July 8, 2022. In addition, it has also confirmed its participation in the ambitious project of Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, film centered on the figure of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb, whom he will play Cillian Murphy.