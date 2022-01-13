‘Matrix’: Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his salary from the film to cancer research

Actor donated part of his salary obtained in the first film to an organization that studies the treatment against leukemia

Keanu reeves donated a large chunk of his earnings from the original film “The Matrix” cancer research, states a new report published in the New York Post.

Reeves, 57, reportedly received $ 10 million upfront for the 1999 sci-fi film, before earning another $ 35 million when the film became a box office hit.

According to Lad Bible, the actor donated 70% of the money – a whopping $ 31.5 million – to leukemia research.

The cause was near and dear to Reeves’ heart, as his younger sister, Kim, had been battling the disease for eight years at the time he made the donation.

Kim was diagnosed with blood cancer in 1991 and spent a decade in and out of treatment before finally going into remission in 2001.

Reeves has continued to donate money to research in the years after Kim’s cure, and has even created his own cancer fund.

The star of “Speed” secretly created the nonprofit organization, which reportedly operated for years without receiving any attention.

“I have a private foundation that has been running for five or six years, and it helps a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” Reeves is quoted in the Ladies Home Journal in 2009. “I don’t like to attach my name to I just let the foundation do what it does. “

Meanwhile, in 2020, Reeves auctioned off a 15-minute Zoom date with himself, with money donated to Camp Rainbow Gold, a summer program for Idaho children with cancer.

The winning bidder reportedly paid more than $ 19,000 for the brief date with the Hollywood heartthrob.