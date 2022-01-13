Martin Scorsese and Leo DiCaprio an explosive duo

Throughout the history of cinema, there have been several cases of actors who highlight the work of the director in films and of filmmakers who maximize the potential of the interpreter. In this way, and over the years, certain links were created and some directors managed to have fetish actors. As an example, you can name Steven Spielberg with Tom Hanks, who have five films working together, or Christopher Nolan with Michael Caine, who was in absolutely all of the director’s tapes. But if you talk about movie couples, that of Robert De Niro with Martin Scorsese takes all the flashes. Together they were part of nine films, some of them being the most emblematic of cinema. Still, Martin had another fetish actor, and that was none other than Leonardo DiCaprio.

Born in Los Angeles, DiCaprio from the age of 10 showed his ability to be in front of a camera. At just 19, he had the chance to be part of the movie My Life as a Son and share scenes with Robert De Niro. The role was obtained after being selected in the casting by De Niro himself, where there were more than 400 boys. The film, in addition to serving him to enter the world of Hollywood abruptly, worked as a link to reach Martin Scorsese. It was De Niro himself who, in a dialogue with the director, recommended that he work with the young man. “Is very good. You should work with him one day, he told me. He’s always very nice to other people, but he has rarely told me that I should work with someone, ”Scorsese said. This marked the kickoff for the beginning of one of the most profitable and blockbuster relationships in history.

The first joint work came in 2002 with Gangs of New York. “I no longer see anyone like him for that character who arrives in the United States and loses his innocence in the midst of violence, corruption and that sense of self-destruction that would end up building a young and modern nation,” said the director about the Leo’s role in this movie.

Just two years later, The Aviator, the Howard Hughes biopic, arrived and won five Oscars. Similarly, the duo had not yet reached the highest point. In 2006 the iconic film The Departed was released, which gave the Oscar for best director to Scorsese, who had been very elusive until then. As if that were not enough, after such success came La isla sinister.

His fifth and last production to date is The Wolf of Wall Street, which for many is one of the best films of the decade. “The greatest gift Scorsese has given me is letting me share his sincere and honest love for film. When you watch a movie next to him, you feel like the luckiest guy in the world. We are from different generations, but he goes to the same places I want to go, “DiCaprio once mentioned.

The most anticipated trio

Although there is still no official release date, everything indicates that this year Killers of the flower moon will finally see the light. The film, directed by Martin Scorsese, brings together Leo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, so its premiere will mean quite an event, since the director will be able to unite his favorite actors for the first time.

This film has suffered a significant series of delays due to the pandemic, but in April of last year the long-awaited recordings could begin. The production is a drama, inspired by a best seller, which details the mass murder of the Osage people in the 1920s. The massacre was produced by a section of the American upper class who sought to control the oil in the area. In this way, the director returns to the ring after what was the successful film The Irishman, released in 2019.