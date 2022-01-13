Mariana Vergara, Sofia Vergara’s cousin, is the surgeon to the stars

Dressed in a white coat with her name embroidered on it and with a warm smile that immediately inspires confidence, she arrives on time for our appointment.

She is the first cousin of the Latin star Sofia Vergara, who, incidentally, she avoids mentioning, as well as the long list of celebrities who visit her at the Blush clinic in Beverly Hills, since she insists that she uses confidentiality not to reveal who does what in her office.

After studying medicine in his native Colombia, he moved to Miami, where he continued his studies; After working with different prestigious doctors, he traveled to Los Angeles, a place where in four years, he has made his name very famous among celebrities.

The treatments she practices are non-invasive and range from the popular Botox to vaginal rejuvenation, including radiofrequency, fillers, facials and tattoo removal, among others. She has been working on a new project in our country for 10 months, Beauty Room by Mariana Vergara, a beauty clinic in Puebla where she goes once a month to attend to her Mexican patients.

How did you discover your vocation?

From a young age I was interested in dermatology. My sister suffered from acne; There were no treatments or medicines that exist today, and I did the extractions and facials at home. Then I looked for a bigger challenge and studied medicine.

People can consider it vain (banal) –I became pocha (laughs]–, but for example, someone comes who feels ugly, because they don’t like their nose, and it is possible to achieve improvements that will be reflected in everyone! aspects of your life!

Can raising someone’s self-esteem change their life?

Correct! I started in Miami and was more plastic surgery oriented. Later I realized that non-invasive treatments are more rewarding. They do not require recovery time, you see the result right away and the patient is happy. Before, people waited a certain age to resort to plastic surgery; now, if you carry out these treatments little by little, well done, you will delay doing something more radical in the future.

You may also like:

Lotus Flower: Korean Women’s Favorite Anti-Aging Ingredient?



Some of those procedures could be uncomfortable or painful, what do you do to minimize discomfort in your patients?

Is very funny. There are those who suffer from anxiety and are terrified of needles, but they arrive on time every three months to get botox. I make them comfortable, sometimes I even give them laughing gas so they can relax a little. They go because they love the result.

Tell us about vaginal rejuvenation.

Internal rejuvenation is for people who suffer from incontinence and for pleasure; It helps to have better sexual relations, the vagina is narrower.

In the external part, the lips hang down, but they can be corrected with radiofrequency; It does not hurt and regenerates collagen and elastin. In addition, I fill them with a little hyaluronic acid, so they look plumper and younger.

Suddenly certain procedures become fashionable. Currently, what is the most popular among Hollywood celebrities?

You see some people and you know they go to the same doctor. Not everyone needs cheekbones, jawline, beard or fillers. I do not change your essence or the shape of your face; sometimes I ask them to bring me a photo from five years ago, because I want to know what they looked like and not put something on them that is not theirs.

The treatment that people ask me for the most is lip fillers. Now everyone loves having them thick.

In the Latin culture, men did not do anything, because they had to be the three “F” (ugly, strong and formal), has that changed?

In Beverly Hills, I see more actors and models, and I think I see more men than I did in Miami or Puebla.

They usually consult me ​​because their hair is falling out or they have a little string, not because of wrinkles.

With “virgin” patients, I start with a facial that hydrates them, and then I apply a little baby botox. Facials and small arrangements are like my introduction.

How do you take care of the privacy of all your patients?

The place where I’m working is super private. I’m interested in people being happy and doing my job well. Some are so private that they prefer home delivery, so I do a lot of house calls and deliveries.

What advice would you give to those who want to increase their self-esteem, but are afraid of making a “fix”?

Let them start at home with simple things, washing their faces before bed and putting on sunscreen.

You don’t have to have every treatment, but it would be ideal if you try to get at least one facial a month.

Vanity is important and everyone must take care of themselves, not only inside, but also outside; there is not a person who tells me that he does not want to look better.

Text by: Jessica Sáenz Arelle

Photo: Brenda Islas

You may also like:

Makeup mistakes that make us age



Subscribe here to our Newsletter so that you are up to date with our contents.

