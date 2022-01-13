Liam Hemsworth has more muscles than his brother Chris

Liam Hemsworth already competes in muscles with his brother Chris and seems stronger and more defined than him

Go go with Liam Hemsworth… It seems that the youngest of the brothers has really put the batteries with the gym! The actor has turned 31 this January 13 and Chris has congratulated him on social networks by showing a pose of him just after training and with more muscle than ever.

“Happy birthday @liamhemsworth I hope this is the year you finally get fit and take care of yourself 😂💪 To help you with your transformation, I will give you a 10% discount on my app @centrfit. I love you,” Thor jokes in his instagram account.

And it is that Liam is stronger than vinegar. Giant biceps and triceps, defined abs and pecs, and an upper body that can perfectly rival that of his brother Chris Hemsworth.

And then a couple of photos with a cake and Liam as a child. Okay, in the movies he has not had Chris’s successful career, but on a fitness level he is almost on par, in fact, he even seems stronger and more defined than him.

