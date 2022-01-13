Latin America: Health personnel show high levels of depression and suicidal thoughts due to the pandemic

Health workers in eleven Latin American countries have high rates of depressive symptoms, suicidal thoughts and psychological distress, according to the results of a study led by the universities of Chile and Columbia, with the collaboration of the Pan American Health Organization ( PAHO).

The report The COVID-19 HEalth care workers Study (HEROES) shows that between 14.7% and 22% of the health workers interviewed in 2020 presented symptoms that led to the suspicion of a depressive episode, while between 5 and 15% of the staff said they thought about committing suicide. The study also shows that in some countries only about a third of those who said they needed it received psychological care.

“The pandemic shows the wear and tear of health personnel. In countries where the health system collapsed, staff suffered strenuous hours and ethical dilemmas that impacted their mental health,” said Anselm Hennis, director of the UN agency’s Department of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health. “The pandemic is not over. It is essential to take care of those who take care of us,” he stressed.

The HEROES report is based on interviews with 14,502 health workers from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Uruguay, and included the participation of academics and researchers from dozens of institutions in those countries. .

Various factors affected mental health

The need for emotional and economic support, concern about infecting family members, conflicts with family members of infected people and changes in usual job functions were some of the main factors that affected the mental health of the staff.

On the other hand, trusting that the health institution and the government could handle the pandemic, having the support of coworkers, and considering themselves a spiritual or religious person were mentioned as some of the factors that helped protect their mental health.

“The pandemic increased the stress, anxiety and depression of health workers and revealed that countries have not developed specific policies to protect their mental health. There is a health debt that must be settled,” said Rubén Alvarado, academic from the mental health program at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Chile and one of the main researchers of the study.

The report underlines that it is urgent to develop specific policies that allow organizing actions that protect the mental health of these workers. In this sense, it recommends a series of measures such as:

modify the work environment and guarantee adequate working conditions

grant decent remuneration and stable contractual conditions

create spaces where teams can talk, let off steam, and engage in self-care practices

Likewise, the document calls for support to health workers for the care of their children and elderly people in their care, since they are mostly women and caregivers. It also recommends putting into practice the guidelines to protect the mental health of staff in health centers and make mental health services accessible to these workers.

“After two years of the pandemic, many workers still do not receive the support they need and that can make them develop different mental disorders in the coming years, something that we have to be prepared for, ”warned Ezra Susser, of Columbia University and another of the main researchers of the report.

© PAHO/WHO A health worker performs possible contact tracing for COVID-19 in Cuba.

Learn to take care of yourself to take care of others

To help emergency responders prevent mental health problems and promote healthy lifestyles, the Pan American Health Organization today launched a free online self-care course.

The course will allow participants to recognize work stress and associated risks, identify risk and protective factors, detect warning signs of mental health problems, and incorporate self-care strategies to achieve healthy habits.