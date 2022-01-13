Kylie Jenner breaks an Instagram record by becoming the first woman to earn 300 million followers | People | Entertainment

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram with 388 million.

The millionaire businesswoman Kylie jenner reached a major milestone on social media by becoming the first woman on Instagram story to reach 300 million followers. While the 24-year-old makeup mogul is the first woman to do so, soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person with 388 million.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had previously dethroned singer Ariana Grande as the most followed woman on the platform, having amassed a following that currently stands at 289 million.

Kylie, who is pregnant with her second baby with rapper Travis Scott, managed to break the Instagram record despite having kept a very low profile since November in the wake of the tragedy of the concert at Astroworld where 10 people died and hundreds were injured.

The famous reality star broke her social media hiatus with a snapshot of her mom Kris Jenner before making a full return to posting on December 31.

Billionaire

Although Forbes magazine had ranked her as one of the wealthiest women in the world in 2019, the following year she backtracked on that claim when she discovered that she had overstated the value of the cosmetics company she founded, Kylie Cosmetics. (AND)