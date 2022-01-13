Kylie Jenner becomes the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram | People

Kylie Jenner just set a new record. The youngest of the Kardashian clan has reached a whopping 300 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first woman to achieve this figure. Ahead of her is only the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who accumulates 389 million followers on his account. In addition, he also surpasses one of his older sisters, the media Kim Kardashian, who for now has close to 280 million followers.

Last September, the influencer and businesswoman dethroned the singer Ariana Grande as the most followed woman on the platform, after publishing a photograph in which she announced that she was expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. Previously, this position was held by fellow singer and actress Selena Gomez.

Jenner has achieved this milestone despite having kept a low profile on Instagram for the past two months. The businesswoman has been absent from social networks after the tragedy that occurred during Scott’s concert at the Astroworld festival on November 5, which caused ten deaths and hundreds of injuries.

After weeks of silence, the young woman returned on Christmas Eve to congratulate her followers on Christmas with a photo of her mother, Kris Jenner. On New Year’s Eve, she posted a picture showing the advanced state of her pregnancy along with a reflection: “As 2022 approaches, I have been reflecting on this past year and the blessings it has brought, but also on the many anguish he had. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made in my life. “

Despite being the second most followed person in the world on Instagram, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics ranks number four on the ranking of the best paid. According to the latest report from the monitoring company Influencer Marketing Hub, the people who earn the most income per publication are Cristiano Ronaldo, Dwayne Johnson – better known as The rock-, Ariana Grande, and then Kylie Jenner. According to this same report, the businesswoman receives income of between 400,000 and 700,000 euros per publication.

It is not the first time the little Kardashian has broken a record on this social network. In February 2018, Jenner posted a photo of her newborn daughter, Stormi Webster, which became the most “liked” image in Instagram history, surpassing 18 million likes. Shortly after, she was dethroned by the viral image of an egg on a white background. Currently, this photo continues to occupy the first position with more than 55 million I like it.