Kylie Jenner beats Ariana Grande and Selena Gómez and becomes the most followed woman on Instagram | Big Bang

Kylie jenner turns everything it touches to gold. The Kardashian clan model has managed to build a cosmetic empire and, although she is not at her best after the tragedy that occurred at one of her husband’s concerts, singer Travis Scott, in which 10 people died , has managed to break another record on Instagram.

Kylie already managed to upload the photo with the most to Mark Zuckerberg’s social network likes of history and now, beating the very Ariadna Grande and Selena Gómez, she has become the first woman in history to accumulate more than 300 million followers on this social network and the second person in the world with the most followers.





Kylie Jenner in an image on her Instagram. / @kyliejenner Instagram.

Kylie only surpasses footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, which, thanks to its relevance in the world of sport, currently accumulates 389.6 million people who follow his Instagram profile compared to the model’s 300.9 and the 289 with which Ariana Grande, Selena Gómez and Dwayne Jhonson tie.

He is the fourth highest paid person on Instagram





In addition to her business in the world of cosmetics, her advantageous position on Instagram has led Kylie Jenner to convert, according to data from the Influecer Marketing Hub report of 2022, which shows the public figures who earn the most money. through this social network, in the fourth highest paid person in the world.

According to this analysis, that of the Kardashian clan could charge between $ 491,000 and $ 819,000 for each of the advertising posts that it uploads to its Instagram feed, which would mean between € 428,000 and € 714,000. A money that he would receive, as can be seen in his own public profile, mainly for high-end cosmetics and fashion brands.

Ahead of her would be Cristiano Ronaldo, who would charge up to 1 million dollars per post, Dwayne Jhonson, who would be paid between 504,000 and 841,000 dollars per publication and Ariadna Grande, who would charge between 500,000 and 833,000 dollars.

Closing the ‘top 10’ of highest paid personalities on Instagram would be Selena Gomez (up to $ 806,000), Kim Kardashian (up to $ 781,000), Leo Messi (up to $ 765,000), Beyonce (up to $ 639,000), Justin Bieber (up to $ 605,000) ) and Kendall Jenner (up to $ 576,000).

