Kyle Shanahan assures that the 49ers arrive at their best moment to face the best Cowboys of recent years in the Playoffs

Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers head coach, noted that the Cowboys’ strengths stem from their quarterback Dak Prescott and the work of their coaching staff.

“Anyone can see why they are in this position,” Shanahan said of the Texan team in a press conference call. “You have to see his offense, his defense and special teams. Their numbers are out of proportion in all three phases. They are a team full of talent, with very good schemes.

“You have to see Dan Quinn’s defense (defensive coordinator). The system and the coverage have changed a lot throughout the season. It’s no coincidence that they lead the league in ball recovery. His offense, starting with the quarterback, is explosive. The quarterback is a great player, “he added.

Shanahan stressed that the Cowboys offensive line, in addition to talent and physical play, has the experience of playing together for several years and being healthy at this point in the season.

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers coach. Getty Images / Wesley Hitt

Instead, the 49ers remain in poor health with seven players working on a limited basis in Wednesday’s practice, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb) and safety Jacquiski Tartt. Additionally, running back Elijah Mitchell and offensive tackle Trent Williams did not practice while recovering from knee and elbow injuries, respectively.

“Elijah is in the same situation as last week,” Shanahan lamented about the running back, who despite training on a limited basis last week, played in the game against the Los Angeles Rams. “Trent is in better shape today than he was on Sunday. I hope he is ready to play. “

Defensive end Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle and center Alex Mack did not practice, but on break.

Shanahan noted that this Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card Round will feature two different teams that collided in the 2020 regular season and in which the Cowboys took a clear 41-33 victory. .

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. Subscribe here

“It’s going to be fun to play against them, we haven’t done it since last year. Both teams are different, but a game between San Francisco and Cowboys in the Playoffs is always going to demand everything, “he reiterated.

Shanahan said the game will be a good opportunity to greet Quinn, for whom he worked as an offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons, whom they led to a Super Bowl appearance.

“(Dan) is very good and very difficult to face. He’s a motivator and his guys always know how to put pressure on the quarterback to force him to make mistakes. His players always play hard for him and that team is very difficult to defeat, ”said the 49ers coach.