Kim Kardashian or how to wear denim print boots and splurge style

The style of Kim kardashian It has nothing to do with that of its beginnings, and it is that the arrival of Kanye west his life made him radically change his way of dressing (and seeing fashion). Since then the best designers have been part of her day to day life, and for a few months Balenciaga has been her favorite brand – and that of her daughters. With styles adjusted to the body and colors suitable for very few, his latest look leaves us with some daring boots that will not go unnoticed (impossible).

A Friday look from Tamara Falcó

Balenciaga your favorite firm (bordering on obsession)

We do not know if it is love or obsession but for a few months Kim Kardashian and Kanye West only wear Balenciaga clothes. Maintaining a close friendship with Demna Gvasalia, yesterday Kim Kardashian again showed the love she feels towards the designer. That is why his style formed only with garments from the maison, the famous denim-effect lycra boots were the main protagonists.





With an oversized brown tweed-effect coat -taken from the Spring-Summer 2022 collection-, a tight-fitting black bodysuit, simple black leggings and the famous Knife boots with a denim print, Kim Kardashian showed that no one wins with style and originality . The outfit was rounded off with black sunglasses and a long-haired bag of the same color.





We don’t know how long her love affair with Balenciaga will last, but at the moment the businesswoman is leaving us with epic looks.

Photos | Instagram @kimkardashian