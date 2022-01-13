“Kim Kardashian” gives her first interview in Catalan on TV3

The Catalan regional channel wanted to have an unexpected visitor in the program “Està passant” to whom it wanted to ask a series of questions that did not make the viewers funny.

Is passant, the satirical informative of TV3, wanted to have this Tuesday in his program with a very special guest for his impromptu interview, a section in which a member of the team parodies a famous person. This time the guest was Kim kardashian.

“We are very excited to receive for the first time in TV3 to Kim kardashian“, He said Toni Soler, presenter of Is passant. Characterized as a diva, the Kardashian of lies he entered the set making endless selfies.

We cannot finish growing up, but for the first time in history, Kim Kardashian has an interview and in CATALÀ! # EstàPassantTV3

▶ ️https: //t.co/DRJSjngpiq pic.twitter.com/PMLCwqizd8 – Està passant (@ estapassanttv3) January 11, 2022

Toni Soler’s interview with Kardashian

Jair dominguez, also presenter of the program of TV3, he couldn’t stop staring at the replica of Kim kardashian who had just entered the set. “Kim kardashian is a person who has millions of followers around the world who follow his aesthetic line, his cosmetic line … a role model. Does this responsibility weigh a lot? “, He asked. Toni Soler to the guest.

“No, I sweat all over a lot,” he said. Kardashian. A parody that, however, did not convince viewers of TV3. And it is that the program of the Catalan regional chain registered in its last installment one point less than the previous day, scoring a 17.6% share and 318,000 followers.