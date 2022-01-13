Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather sued for cryptocurrency scam

Celebrity Kim kardashian, the ex-boxer Floyd mayweather and the former basketball player Paul pierce have been sued for promoting a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax. This is based on the Ethereum network, one of the top five of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, as indicated in its Web page.

The plaintiffs assure that the aforementioned celebrities, together with the entities or people behind this token, triggered an artificial rise in cryptocurrency in mid-2021 to, later, sell their tokens and obtain benefits for them.

“Following the launch of the EMAX token and the defendants’ promotional activities in May 2021, the trading volume and price of EthereumMax increased. As of May 30, EMAX already had a transaction volume of more than $ 100 million. , 632% more in just two weeks “, picks up the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather and Paul Pierce. “The day before it reached its maximum price of $ 0.000000863, which represented a rise of 1.370% compared to its initial price of $ 0.00000005875,” it continues.

The promotions of Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce and Kim Kardashian had a high reach. The financial services company Morning consult analyzed the impact of celebrities on cryptocurrency investments and found the following from Kim Kardashian’s post on EthereumMax:

Up to 21% of all American adults and nearly half of all cryptocurrency holders had seen this ad.

19% of those who saw or heard about EthereumMax in the wake of Kim Kardashian’s post ended up investing in it.

According to the demand, about two months after the start of these promotions, the cryptocurrency bottomed out. The value of EthereumMax on July 15 was $ 0.000000017. A figure that contrasts with the 0.000000863 dollars of its maximum price.

“The improper promotional activities of the defendant promoters generated the necessary trading volume for all the defendants to sell their EMAX tokens to unsuspecting investors,” read the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather and Paul Pierce. “While the plaintiffs were buying the improperly promoted EMAX tokens, the defendants were able to, and did sell, their EMAX tokens during the relevant period for substantial profit.”