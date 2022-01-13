Kevin Smith wrote a Superman movie with Ben Affleck: “He was like an action figure.”

Ben affleck is, for many, the best Batman cinematic to date, a very physical and imposing version that was intended to emulate the Dark Knight from Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns comics stage, all as part of the DCEU’s Snyderverse. Although many years before, the actor could have been Superman at the cinema; so much so, that now the director and screenwriter Kevin smith has admitted that long ago he wrote a Superman movie starring Ben Affleck himself, although the project never came to fruition.

“As if he was made like a superhero”

This is how the Variety medium collects it as a result of some recent statements by the filmmaker, in which he assures that Affleck was perfect for the role, especially because of his action figure look: “I was writing it for Ben Affleck. He was trained hard, I think he was hired for Armageddon. He’s a fucking giant, like he’s made like a superhero, built like a giant action figure, particularly with the height. And then he also puts the muscles on ”.

So in my head and in my heart, it was always Ben Affleck as Superman and Michael Rooker as Lex Luthor. Jon Peters told me, ‘He has Sean Penn’s eyes on Death Penalty, he has haunted eyes, the eyes of a murderer.’ And I was like, ‘Dude, it’s Superman. You know, that’s not how most people think of Superman. ‘ But I wanted to reinvent it. I wanted something bold, graphic, and grown-up. He basically wanted what Zack Snyder finally did, ”Smith concludes.

Recall that Ben Affleck already dressed as Superman in Hollywoodland, 2006 film in which he played George Reeves, the actor of the series Adventures of Superman from the 50s.

Source | Variety