Kendall Jenner with a leather miniskirt in an elegant outfit, they ask her if she is not cold

The super model of the Kardashian family, Kendall Jenner is captured with a leather mini skirt in black, an elegant outfit, there has been someone who asks if she is not cold in the middle of winter.

Kendall Jenner wears the outfit that we all want to have, it is a color combination black with camell color, the winning tones that exude elegance, and not to mention the nails, a whole design that contrasts and completes your image.

The girlfriend of basketball player Devin Booker is caught on the street with her leather mini skirt and boots The same color that almost reaches the knees and somewhat pointed, the touch calls for joviality.

You can also see a kind of camell vest with black buttons in the middle of the figure of Kendall Jenner and two wide square bags, underneath, it sports a black long sleeve blouse, a basic that completes any winter outfit.

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn’s daughter wears the hair loose and parted in halfPerfectly straightened, she details that she doesn’t need more than her dark brown hair to shine majestically.

To add elegance and at the same time contrast, Kendall Jenner, sister of Kylie Jenner wears the French style painted nails, but a whole variation that looks one of the most chic and that undoubtedly imposes fashion.

The Kendall Jenner nails It boasts a rectangular shape and a little long, the French style goes like the traditional one in white color and transparent enamel, the difference is that it has added white color in the lunula of the nail to give it even the vintage touch.

Kendall Jenner with a leather mini skirt in an elegant outfit, they ask her if she is not cold. Photo: Special



Kendall Jenner has become an American businesswoman, with her new brand of tequilla that goes by name 818 has immersed itself in all that world and even shares that it has its company in Jalisco, Mexico.

Her boyfriend, the gold medal-winning athlete at the Tokyo Olympics, Devin Booker has accompanied her to Mexico To learn about the process of creating her tequila bottles, she has even seen how Kendall Jenner has decided to support the Mexican community.

And it is that with agave residues from tequila production, Kendall Jenner has made bricks that have been destined as a first project, to a library and community school in Jalisco, Mexico.