Kendall Jenner surprises again with an original French manicure

We are all connoisseurs of the French manicure, but many times it falls short and we want to be a little most innovative in the field of nails. There are bright colors, glitter or even beads, although this totally opposite point can be too much. But don’t worry, the model Kendall Jenner has found the perfect balance.

Kendall Jenner’s manicure@kendalljenner

Simple but original. With those two words we could define the renewed French manicure of the model. With the nails longer and with the classic white line on the tip, add a semicircle at bottom, achieving a different design with a single gesture. This is the work of the famous salon, Modern Pamper Salon, which is the trusted site of the Kardashian clan, along with the manicurist Lisa Kon, to do the nails.

Other designs of Kendall Jenner

This is not the only occasion in which the model has decided to bet on colors or shapes that are a bit out of the ordinary. It is true that he usually finds that intermediate point between the boring and the eccentric, achieving enrollment results.

Previously, she had also redesigned the classic French manicure, changing the color from white to red to match her Halloween costume, a success.

Here he makes it clear that tortoiseshell is not only for sunglasses, but that in the field of nails there are a thousand possibilities, and this is undoubtedly an elegant and original design.

animal print manicure@kendalljenner

And finally, a black and white animal print design, which undoubtedly leaves the classic and traditional concept of French manicure far behind.

It may interest you