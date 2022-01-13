Kendall Jenner: Kendall Jenner will contribute to the construction of a library in Jalisco | Present

Since Kendall jenner announced its brand of tequila 818 and began to market it in the middle of 2021, has caused controversy, as there were many who claimed that he was appropriating mexican cultureHowever, the socialite has revealed her more human side and decided to donate the proceeds of her tequila for community projects in Mexico.

Jenner aims to boost literacy in rural areas of the state of Jalisco with a public library that will be of great help to a community school located in Zapotitlán de Vadillo.

It will be the organization Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education and Development (SACRED), who with the financial support of Kendall begin the construction of said establishment, so he announced it through a statement on social networks.

“The plan is to include two to four classrooms in the structures that can also be used as classrooms, to alleviate some of the space pressures that the school is experiencing (Technical Secondary 38)”says the statement posted on Facebook.

In addition, the budget will allow to supply the library with an initial selection of books, which will focus mainly on regenerative agriculture and create a reserve fund that can be used during each of the next two years to add books.

Likewise, they announced that more than half of the budget will go to the residents of Zapotitlán who are employed as construction labor, with the aim of making the brick making in the community itself, using bagasse and stillage from the 818 distillery, as explained by Kendall herself through a video.

SACRED’s second project together with 818 Tequila is the reconstruction of a small pre-industrial distillery of a fifth generation producer in the region of Tuxpan, who is referred to as Don Arturo, in order to preserve heritage of your family and your community.