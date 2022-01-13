Keanu Reeves works with Christopher Nolan, director of ‘The Dark Knight’, on a project

United States.- Keanu Reeves not afraid of unusual and mind-blowing roles. Like the star of The Matrix and his infamous spoon-bending scene, has played a major role in what mind-blowing stories have become. Christopher Nolan, Director of Tenet, Memento and Interstellar He’s a huge fan of those kinds of movies.

Now the middle Giant Freakin Robot has learned from a trusted and proven internal source that Keanu Reeves and Christopher Nolan have met to discuss afutura movie.

The source revealed that Keanu Reeves and Christopher Nolan were not arguing. Oppenheimer, the next film that audiences will see from the filmmaker. This is something else, a project Nolan hopes to work on after the movie of Robert Downey Jr.

It could not Knowing the title of the new movie the couple got together to talk about, but it looks like it will be the project after Oppenheimer if Nolan’s schedule remains the same.

Based on what has been learned in the past about what the director has been up to, we would assume that this project is an action movie, but that’s just speculation. It certainly would make sense to talk to Keanu Reeves, the star of the John Wick movies, about signing an action movie.

At this point, Giant Freakin Robot has learned that Keanu Reeves and Christopher Nolan met and discussed future work together. It is important to note that that does not mean that they will sign on the dotted line. Reeves has a busy schedule and the freedom to be selective about his roles. The two may not have mixed well in terms of personality.

That said, based on their work, the two seem like a natural couple to do something unique. Fans often make lists about movies that can blow your mind like The Matrix, and when they do they list movies like Inception. Alternatively, when people want a movie like Inception, they are asked if they have seen The Matrix. If the two come together, they will have to really stretch their story to do something that surprises audiences given their past, and that’s the kind of challenge for a filmmaker that can turn out to be something special.

It’s interesting that Christopher Nolan is already talking to actors like Keanu Reeves about this upcoming project. In the past, he has waited years between movies. He has said that he has enjoyed having the time to do things exactly right and how he wants them. With timelines so confusing to work out in many of his films, it makes sense that he wants to slow down to nail those stories.

Maybe he has gotten faster after all his previous jobs. Or maybe after fighting with studies Warner Bros for the streaming releases of his movies on HBO Max, is excited and ready to release movies faster. Whatever the case, these conversations are a good sign that it may not be four years between your releases. And perhaps the audience will have a chance to see what Keanu Reeves and Nolan can do together.