Keanu Reeves’ hair will be trending in 2022

Came back Neo, the chosen one of the Matrix “resurrects” in the fourth chapter of the science fiction saga, Matrix Resurrections, already in cinemas. And the keanu reeves hair now it’s a scruffy look from Neo, accompanied by a well-groomed beard with highly geometric contours, it is one of the most iconic haircuts of all time, which we will see everywhere in 2022.

Keanu Reeves’ hair

It also debunks the myth that long hair necessarily hides a messy man. His cut, With central stripe and uniform lengths, slightly gathered at the tips, often worn behind the ears, it is especially suitable for those with a harmonious oval shape. An excellent tip to enhance the look is to leave the free front, with the quiff pulled back. As for age, it suits everyone: the “old” because it rejuvenates and the young because it gives that look a bit cursed and lived. What makes the hair of Keanu be pretty is a slightly accentuated wet look, which is achieved thanks to light, non-greasy hold creams that give it that “combed” look as if it had just come out of the shower.

A scene from Matrix Resurrections Courtesy

Keanu’s touch? TO Reeves also like this haircut in real life. Only he takes it in a more informal and realistic way. That is, he wears his natural salt shaker, both in his hair and in his beard, much longer and disheveled than the one his character Neo wears in Matrix. Keanu always adjusts his cut, keeping the front locks shorter than the rest of the hair and avoiding wearing them too long. To emulate it, trim your hair regularly to avoid split ends and give it a more sophisticated look. Remember also that you should wash your hair frequently, using conditioner to keep it healthy and dynamic, since long hair tends to get more dirty.

At the premiere of Matrix Resurrections Steve Jennings

This article was originally published on GQ Italia.