Keanu Reeves brings out his most post punk side and reveals himself to be a fan of Joy Division | VIDEO

Keanu reeves He has become one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood due to his incredible acting in action characters and the humility he shows off the big screen. Over the years we have learned various curious facts about the celebrity but, surely, you did not know that he is a big fan of Joy division.

Nowadays, Keanu reeves has put the spotlight of the media and fans back on him. due to the recent release of ‘Matrix: Resurrections’, the film that marks the continuation of the iconic sci-fi saga.

It is for this reason that, in his press promotion, during an interview with one of his great friends from television, he revealed, among other things, that he is a lover of Joy Division and i could hear a song of the band post-punk every day, for the rest of your life.

Keanu Reeves brings out his most post-punk side and reveals that he is a fan of Joy Division

The night of Wednesday, January 12, Keanu reeves He was invited to ‘The Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert’, in which he participated in a fun dynamic answering 15 questions.

The star, as part of ‘The Colbert Questionert’ section, confessed to being a lover of honey sandwiches with peanut butter, his phobia of spiders and more. He even revealed that he once got an autograph from Lou Reed and that his song favorite is from Joy division.

Among the curiosities Keanu reeves, before becoming world famous in the film industry, he joined a band called Dogstar, a grunge project from which he later had to separate, in the early 2000s, to continue his professional career.

Now we know that his taste for punk and post-punk. In fact, although Lou Reed’s signing was for a friend, in reality his love for Joy division is completely genuine, as he mentioned to the TV presenter, when he asked him about that song that he would listen to for the rest of his life.







The answer of Keanu reeves was: “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by the group that was fronted by the late Ian Curtis. You can enjoy the full interview below.

What do you think about the selection of the actor and his love for Joy division? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists.