Katy Perry starts new business and launches her own non-alcoholic beverages

The new company of Katy Perry it’s about having fun and feeling good at the same time.

Just a few days before starting 2022, the singer launched From Soi, a line of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink sparkling drinks with natural adaptogens.

While chatting with People magazine about her new company that officially launched on January 6, the singer explains why she decided to make the drinks without alcohol.

“Well, I’m 37 years old, so I definitely can’t drink like I’m 20,” he laughs.

“On a weekday, take a couple [de bebidas alcohólicas] It will take me out of the presence game for a day or two. So I like to have a little self-control during the week and then have dinner with friends and stuff. “On the weekends or when I’m not working, et cetera,” Perry continues. “But it’s really about balance.”

The “Teenage Dream” singer noted that she will “go through phases” of drinking and not drinking.

“Sometimes I’m not drinking and I’m very focused,” she says. “And then sometimes I think, it’s not a big deal.”

From Soi, which Perry explains is French for “pleasure in moderation,” is available to buy in cans or ready-to-drink bottles. It comes in three flavors: Golden Hour, Champignon Dreams, and Purple Lune.

Each one is packed with fresh ingredients. Purple Lune has notes of blackberry nectar, vanilla oak and rose petals; Champignon Dreams has an earthy flavor with essence of strawberries and grapefruit; and Golden Hour is made up of warm citrus, lemongrass, and leafy herbs.

The entire creative experience has been an exciting project for the Grammy-nominated superstar. “I love herbs. I love alchemy. I love wellness. And I love the feel of some of these different adaptogens that are actually in drinks,” he says. “Some of these herbal ingredients will help brighten your mood or help you relax at night.”

Perry worked with Morgan McLachlan, the brand’s co-founder and co-creator, who, according to the artist, was perfect for the role. “She knows everything in the category of real alcoholic beverages. And she knew exactly how to imitate alcoholic beverages in a non-alcoholic one,” he explains.

As a fan of existing non-alcoholic brands like Seedlip, the singer says, “I always wanted to bring something to this space with my own twist, so De Soi was born out of that.”

The product line of From Soi It is vegan, gluten-free, GMO-free, and contains no artificial flavors or colors, according to an official press release.

As for a favorite flavor? the singer loves them all, but has a deep taste for the taste of Purple Lune. “He is the richest,” he commented. “I’d say it’s the most exciting flavor for me.”

From Soi it is now available to buy online in 750 ml bottles or packages of 4 8 oz cans for $ 25 dollars ($ 500 Mexican pesos approximately).