Jonathan Rodríguez says goodbye to Cruz Azul and hopes to grow in Al-Nassr

The Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez, who gave the Blue Cross his first Mexican soccer title in the 21st century, he assured that he leaves the team with gratitude and confidence in growing as a professional in the Al-Nassr Arabic.

“I take the satisfaction of having achieved the larger goal of the institution, 24 years after the last local title, in a night dreamed by all and that will be remembered forever, “said the forward in a message released by the Azul team.

Al Nassr announced the signing of the Uruguayan, a member of the national team, who last May scored the goal with which Blue Cross He beat Santos Laguna in the Clausura 2021 final and ended a league title drought that began in 1997.

The ‘Cabecita’ was the leader of the offensive of the Blue between 2019 and 2021; In the Apertura 2020 he won the scorers’ title with 12 goals and in the other championships he was among the main attackers.

“They were three intense years, full of emotions and unforgettable moments. I came to a strong and consolidated team; from day one they made me feel like one of the squad and that was important to me, “he added.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 28, is one of the most profitable foreigners in soccer in Mexico since 2016 when he arrived at the Santos Laguna, in which he was one of the leaders.

Difficult goodbye. ???? Thanks for giving your all for these colors. Thanks for the goal from La Novena. Thanks for everything, Champion. ????@ jona2118 he spoke to our cameras before his departure. Good luck in everything that comes. ???? pic.twitter.com/wOFn9MFIjD – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) January 12, 2022

As a consequence of its good performance It is part of the Uruguayan team that is bidding for a ticket to the Qatar World Cup.

“Today I feel that it is time to turn the page and begin a new stage in my career, always looking for the best for the institution and for my family, with the ambition to continue growing,” he concluded.

Without Jonathan Rodríguez, Blue Cross beat Tijuana 2-0 last Saturday at the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament, but the board of the team led by the Peruvian Juan Reynoso is looking for a striker to make up for the Uruguayan’s absence.

With information from EFE