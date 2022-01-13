Johnny Depp’s Black Future as Jack Sparrow, Female Lead Re-Releases & More

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ It is one of the most popular film franchises of the 21st century. Begun in 2003 with ‘The Curse of the Black Pearl’, this jump to the big screen of a popular attraction in the theme parks of Disney has already released four sequels, but the sixth installment of it does not finish taking off, why?

Goodbye johnny depp





Disney’s initial plan was for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ to be shot consecutively, but it ended up being discarded. It was in 2017 when we could see ‘Salazar’s Revenge’, announcing itself shortly after that Joachim Rønning, co-director of the fifth installment, would take care of the staging alone.

The first doubts arose when ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ it worked worse than expected at the box office, since it entered 794 million dollars when all the sequels had been around or surpassed the 1,000 million of world-wide collection. It also didn’t help that it was very expensive – there is talk of between 230 and 320 million according to the source consulted – but it still gave money.

Everything was blown up when at the end of 2018 it became known that Disney had decided to dispense with Jack Sparrow -although it is something that the company has never officially announced- the mythical captain played by Johnny depp. Your legal dispute against Amber heard It sure had a lot to do with it, as it would also motivate some time after Warner asked him to leave ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, where he was replaced by Mads mikkelsen in the role of Grindelwald.

The female projects





Since then, the information around ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ has been very limited. In May 2020, it emerged that Disney was considering the possibility that Karen gillan lead a new installment that would work as a reboot, although they were also considering that the protagonist was a woman of color. The problem is that almost two years have passed since that and nothing else has been known about it.

Already then it was dropped that most likely Rønning would not repeat as director, but where there would be a return would be in the script, since he had been commissioned to Ted elliott, who had worked on the scripts for the previous five installments, to write the script together with Craig mazin, creator of the acclaimed ‘Chernobyl’.

Around the same date, the producer Jerry bruckheimer He announced that the first version of the script was almost ready and that he hoped Disney would like it. Nothing has been known either, but that a script takes time to take shape is not something especially surprising, although perhaps it is because the study is not entirely clear how to move forward.

To this last hypothesis, it should be added that in June 2020 it was learned that Disney is preparing a spin-off of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ with Margot robbie in front of the cast. There it was made clear that the script of Christina Hodson, who had already collaborated with the actress on ‘Birds of Prey’, was going to tell a new story with completely different characters.

All in the air

Nor has anything been known about that project in all this time, which suggests that Disney simply They are not completely clear on how to continue with the franchise without Johnny Depp, but it is clear that the study wants to go in another direction.

Support for the actor is not lacking -although the controversy seems to accompany him wherever he goes-, as shown by an online petition for him to return as Jack Sparrow already has almost 700,000 signatures. However, it is practically impossible today, as his career has sunk and I doubt that the studio wants to make a millionaire investment in anything that he stars in.