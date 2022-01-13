John Cena wants to be in Fast 10 and proclaims himself a fan of the franchise

Peacemaker (The peacemaker) is available now on HBO Max. At least they are the first three episodes, the rest will arrive on a weekly basis, maintaining the usual format that the platform has us used to. Following this time, that s, the format it uses The Boys in the superhero genre: publish an initial pack of three chapters and then gradually release more content.

In full promotion of the series, John Cena ended up in Good morning america, the presenter Michael Strahan I asked the actor if he is interested in Fast and furious now that he has joined it as a villain and brother of Dominic Toretto. It is clear that Cena is now going through a high point in his career as an artist, and it would be absurd to refuse to participate again in an installment of one of the highest-grossing sagas in film history.

Ms fast and furious

“I can tell you this: you probably won’t see me in Fast 10 dressed as Peacemaker, but I really hope you’ll see me there. I know they’re gearing up for production and I’d like nothing more than to get back into the franchise. I’m a huge fan myself.” He explains with all sincerity. John Cena wants to return for Fast 10, but remember that Dwayne Johnson will not, because he already made his position clear with Vin Diesel and the problems they had in the past.

Right now, that ex-WWE wrestler has a couple of open fronts: one on the big screen and the other on streaming. This second being the one that will probably work best considering that it is where the film and television industry is heading. the same Ben affleck, thinks that the world of cinema will have a drastic evolution in which only franchises, sequels and animation will exist on the big screen, with about 40 films a year approximately. The rest, all to streaming, where the public responds well even with the premieres that most unnoticed will go on the billboard.

