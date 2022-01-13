Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona travels to Spain to close the transfer to Sevilla

The social networks of the agency that represents “Tecatito” published an image in which he is seen on a plane accompanied by his representative

Striker Jesús Corona traveled to Spain to close his transfer with Sevilla during this transfer window, accompanied by his family and representative, Matías Bunge.

Crown Tecatito Latin Quarry

The Instagram account of the representation and image agency ‘Cantera Latina’, which belongs to the businessman who runs ‘Tecatito’, published an image in which The footballer is seen accompanied by his people on board a private plane.

According to information from Rodrigo Fáez, Corona will sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with Sevilla, a team where he hopes to recover his best football version after complicated months at Porto by occupying a secondary role in Sérgio Conceição’s scheme.

“The prototype is Corona, it is one of my weaknesses, he is an extraordinary player, he has a lot of talent, a very high ability to control the game and offensive situations, an important speed. I would bring him with open eyes”, Julen Lopetegui mentioned months ago, when the rumors of his signing with the Spanish club began to circulate.

It is expected that this Friday the official presentation of ‘Tecatito’ will take place and he will meet his new teammates, although it seems difficult for the Mexican to have his first minutes in Spain when Sevilla faces Real Betis this Saturday, in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

With Erik lamela Y Suso out due to injury Jesús Corona is shaping up to be the starter in Lopetegui’s scheme and if he does not have minutes against Betis, the Mexican could make his debut on Wednesday, January 19 against Valencia.

The 29-year-old attacker will become the fourth Mexican to wear the shirt of the Seville club, after Gerardo Torrado, Miguel Layún and Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona will leave the discipline of FC Porto after six and a half seasons, which added 164 league duels to his career with the ‘Blue Dragons’ shirt, as well as two league titles (2017-18, 2019- 20), a Portuguese Cup (2019-20) and two Super Cups (2018-19, 2020-21).