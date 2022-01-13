Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet divorce after 16 years of relationship

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have announced through their social networks that They end their relationship after 16 years together, being husband and wife for 5. The couple, with two children in common, maintain that they continue to love each other, but that they need to evolve and learn about themselves in different ways.

This is how the actor explained it on Instagram: “We have all felt the pressure and changes of these changing times … A revolution unfolds and our family is no exception … We feel and grow from the seismic changes that are taking place. So, we share the news about our family. . We are breaking up our marriage. We do not tell it because it is news, but so that as we continue with our lives we do it with dignity and honesty. The love between us continues, evolving in the way it wants to be known and lived. We liberate each other, to be who we are learning to be. Our devotion remains intact for this sacred life and our children. We teach our children what is possible. Live prayer and love prevail. J & L “.

Aquaman returns to theaters this year

Momoa announced a month ago that filming for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, its sequel about the DC hero, had ended in his native Hawaii. He echoed the news by publishing a video from there, and expressed that he was excited and wanted to tell more about what we are going to see.

For the film, as he did in the original, he has been placed under the orders of James Wan. In addition, stars such as Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Indya Moore and Randall Park complete the cast. Its premiere is scheduled for December 16 of this year.