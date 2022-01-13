Jake Gyllenhaal recalls meeting Brad Pitt uncomfortably during marriage to Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show star was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005. She later moved in with justin theroux – After getting married in August 2015, they announced their separation in February 2018. The star fight club, meanwhile, was declared legally single in April 2019 amid his divorce from Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Following the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Star’s parted ways with 46-year-old Jolie, he and Aniston rekindled their friendship. She spoke about their relationship in June 2021 after they teamed up for a Quick Times virtual table reading at Ridgemont High.

“Brad and I are friends, we are friends,” he explained in The Howard Stern Show. “And we talked, and there is no weirdness at all, except for everyone who probably saw it and wanted there to be, or assumed there was.”

As for Gyllenhaal, she has another possible connection to Aniston. Fans speculated in November 2021 that his ex Taylor Swift He touched on the Horrible Bosses stars in the 10-minute version of his song “All Too Well,” which is believed to be about the Grammy-winning Secret on the Mountain actor’s split.

“Now I’m crying in a party bathroom / An actress asks me what happened, you / That’s what happened, you,” Swift, 32, sang in the song, as fans pointed to a report from January 2011 which claimed Aniston offered the songwriter advice at the People’s Choice Awards shortly after her split from Gyllenhaal.

However, Aniston’s friend Jennifer Meyer He shut down the rumors in November 2021, commenting in an Instagram post, “NOT REAL PEOPLE !!! HAVE [sic] THE WRONG ACTRESS. “

Photo of Oliver Barker

Oliver barker

He was born in Bristol and raised in Southampton. He has a BA in Accounting and Economics and an MA in Finance and Economics from the University of Southampton. He is 34 years old and lives in Midanbury, Southampton.

