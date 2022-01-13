Jake Gyllenhaal recalls meeting Brad Pitt uncomfortably during marriage to Jennifer Aniston

Read the article

The Morning Show star was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005. She later moved in with justin theroux – After getting married in August 2015, they announced their separation in February 2018. The star fight club, meanwhile, was declared legally single in April 2019 amid his divorce from Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13.

Following the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Star’s parted ways with 46-year-old Jolie, he and Aniston rekindled their friendship. She spoke about their relationship in June 2021 after they teamed up for a Quick Times virtual table reading at Ridgemont High.

“Brad and I are friends, we are friends,” he explained in The Howard Stern Show. “And we talked, and there is no weirdness at all, except for everyone who probably saw it and wanted there to be, or assumed there was.”