Jake Gyllenhaal had an unexpected ‘crush’ the first time he saw Brad Pitt: “I was dazzled”

In 2002, a twentysomething Jake gyllenhaal starred in a romantic drama alongside one of the most popular actresses at the time, Jennifer Aniston. The popularity of the actress contrasted with that of the ‘Brokeback Mountain’ actor, who was taking his first steps in big Hollywood movies.

For her part, the actress friends occupied the highest positions of popularity thanks to the series or to being part of one of the most charismatic couples of that time, together with Brad Pitt.

In this context, Jake Gyllenhaal has given an interview to W Magazine to reveal how was the first meeting he had with Brad Pitt. It should be remembered that the ‘Donnie Darko’ actor himself He was in love with Jennifer Aniston at the time they were shooting this film, as revealed last October on The Howard Stern Show.

“I was definitely blown away when I met Brad Pitt. on the set of ‘The Good Girl’. I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who she was his wife at the time, and there were a lot of very risqué scenes. I remember reaching out to shake his hand and accidentally knocking on the door. He said, with such confidence and kindness: ‘Well, you have another one. It’s fine,'” he explained about the dynamics they had on the set of filming.

“He was very, very, very sweet to me. And actually, it was a really lovely meeting. But if, I was dazzled“, added about the experience.

Jennifer Aniston She was married to the star of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ at the time, though their love was cut short a few years later when they divorced and rebuilt their lives.





Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘The Good Girl’ | Fox Searchlight

