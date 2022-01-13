It’s on the air now! Will Smith shares the trailer for “Bel Air” the remake of “The Prince of Rap”

Through its Instagram the actor Will Smith has shared the trailer of the series “Bel-Air“Which is a remake of”The Prince of rap»Series that was very successful in the 90’s.

The story revolves around the arrival of the young man to “Bel-Air”, a luxurious town in Los Angeles full of people with a different lifestyle than the young man.

It might interest you: The wedding! Girlfriend asks citizens for help to find her wallet

“This city will try to make you forget who you are and where you are from,” says the beginning of the trailer where the aspects of the original series that could not be put aside such as basketball, problems between gangs and a confused teenager come to light.

The production was directed by Smith and Jada Pinkett and the protagonist who will play Will is the Finn Jabari Banks.

The series will not be broadcast on any of the most popular streaming platforms such as Netflix or HBO, but will have its premiere this February 13 in Peacok.

The project was born thanks to Morgan Cooper, who in 2019 aired a production created by him showing his version of what “The Prince of Bel-Air” would have been like if it had included drama, at the time it caused such a fury that Will Smith decided to support it .

It might interest you: You are Mexican and ugly! United States school raises controversy over discrimination

“Yooooo feeling so much gratitude. Words are hard to find, just grateful and very proud to present the official trailer for BEL-AIR !!! Big S / O for this amazing cast and crew, I can’t WAIT for you to see the show on Super Bowl Sunday (2/13), only in @peacockTV!, the young man wrote.

Yooooo feeling so much gratitude. It’s hard to find the words, just thankful and very proud to present the official BEL-AIR trailer !!! Big S / O to this amazing cast and crew, can’t WAIT for ya’ll to see the show on Super Bowl Sunday (2/13) – only on @peacockTV! pic.twitter.com/u7zxTGDu6q – Morgan Cooper (@cooperfilms) January 11, 2022

GR

Related