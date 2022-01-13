It’s official: STALKER 2 is delayed and will run until the end of the year

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

STALKER 2: Shadow of Chernobyl It was going to be one of the biggest releases for Xbox and PC earlier this year. However, a rumor that emerged yesterday has just been confirmed: the sequel is officially delayed and will take many more months to arrive.

In case you don’t remember, the title for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC was going to debut on April 28. Fans should be really patient, as the additional wait will be quite long. This since the title will now be released until the end of this year.

STALKER 2 will debut this year, but it will take a long time to arrive

Following the NFT scandal and the cancellation of plans to incorporate them into STALKER 2, GSC Game World shared a statement with bad news for gamers: the sequel is delayed and will now debut until the end of 2022.

The developer explained that making this decision was not easy at all, but that the additional 7 months of waiting will be used to realize her vision for the project, described as the most ambitious game in its history.

Because of this, STALKER 2 It will now debut until December 8. The studio asked the players for patience and thanked them for all the support they have given the project. Finally, he reported that during the next few months they will share new details of the sequel.

“These additional 7 months of development are necessary to fulfill our vision and achieve the desired state of the game. STALKER 2 It is the largest project in GSC history and requires extensive testing and polishing. We are convinced that development should take as long as necessary, especially in the case of a project of this type. This decision is not easy, but we are doing our best to offer them a game that can live up to their expectations, “the studio commented.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl It will debut on December 8 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. It will be playable from day 1 on Xbox Game Pass. Look for more news about the sequel at this link.

