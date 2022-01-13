“It was one of the strongest banks and that does worry”, they say

From the continuity of the promotions to months without interest, the quality of the service and the approval of new cards, the clients of Citibanamex they are a little worried about the announcement of the sale of the brand Banamexby Citi.

On a tour carried out in the Bank branches, a customer commented that they are concerned that promotions will be restricted to months without interest, since it was the most accepted bank card in shops and department stores.

“Surely they are not going to be the same promotions with another bank, they are going to restrict them with the credit card.

“The rest, the Afore, the checking account, I don’t care because it can be changed or canceled. I am worried that they will Bancomer because I also have accounts there and they are going to join me ”, he commented.

The young Carolina Hidalgo said that she saw the news on Facebook but did not check further, only found out that it was selling proposition.

“It does worry me a bit, but it’s out of my hands and I wouldn’t want to switch to another bank. I have my accounts here and I don’t want any moves made.

“I have always had an account in Banamex and I am very loyal to this bank. I really liked his service, even when he was Banamex and he switched to Citi, I continued with the account and I liked how he handles them. It has its shortcomings, however, I had to make that transition from Banamex to Citibanamex and hopefully with this new transition it will continue to remain the same ”.

Another older client, Luis Chávez, commented that yesterday he found out in the news that they were selling the name, the card ownership and minor things that no longer interest them, but are concerned that it is the economic situation of the country that is behind this decision.

“They are selling the franchise and as I saw it is a stratospheric amount. Let’s see who invests in the bank. And worry, I don’t know if the Mexican government wants to adopt it there so that I would be a little worried.

“I don’t know if the financial situation He made him leave here or what happens because he was one of the strongest banks and that does worry me a bit, “he said.

Another lady said that she is concerned that credit will be restricted because she was being offered more credit for her credit card. Costco Citibanamex, but it was until January 8 and surely now with the sale, they will no longer increase the credit line.

“They also offered me the card annuity free, I did not accept it and now that I wanted to accept it they denied it to me. I suppose that because they are selling the franchise, they told me to apply again until March ”, he commented.

And despite the fact that it was the most talked about news yesterday, other clients say they did not know that the business of Banamex.

Yesterday, Citi announced the intention to sell its retail business in Mexico that includes the Banamex brand, branches, infrastructure, Afore, insurance carrier and its entire credit area, including the consumer segment and small companies.

