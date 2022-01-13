INR performs the first robotic surgery for joint replacement in Mexico

Technology has implications in all areas of life, although it is within health that it has made significant progress. Some may be simple like mobile app development but others are more elaborate. A clear example can be seen with robotic surgery for joint replacement, which is a world novelty. Although the most important thing is that this intervention was carried out for the first time in our country.

In this case, specialists from the National Rehabilitation Institute (INR) “Luis Guillermo Ibarra Ibarra” They were the ones who made history. For just over 21 years, it has been one of the trend-setting centers in the medical field in Mexico.

The innovation consisted in performing the first robotic joint replacement surgery performed on patients suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee. This is intended to reduce recovery time by up to 60 percent.

The head of the Division of Joint, Hip and Knee Surgery of the INR, Víctor Manuel Ilizaliturri Sánchez, affirmed that this institute becomes the first hospital unit in the country that has this robotic equipment. Which, in addition, is integrated into the training program for specialists in general orthopedics and subspecialists in joint reconstruction.

To date, five women and two men aged 60 and over have benefited from this treatment, which began to be applied on December 1, allowing them to improve their quality of life.

He assured that the robotic medicine It has a great beneficial impact on the recovery and reintegration of patients into social and productive life. In addition, it improves medical practice, both for professionals attached to the institute and for those in training.

Advances in the medical field

The specialist explained that previously prostheses were used that were made with digital cuts. Today, all the information on the patient’s anatomy is uploaded to a program (software), so that the robot can guide the health professional in performing the surgery with pinpoint precision.

“The digital anatomy was integrated with the virtual planning with the robot. The surgeon is responsible for performing the approaches and cuts, the robot only acts as a guide and replaces the mechanical guides that are traditionally used in this type of surgery”.

In the search for less invasive procedures for patients with this disease, he said, we created this complete and comprehensive program that includes not only care, but also research and teaching for students of the institute and other national and foreign institutions.

An important school for the training of specialists

On the other hand, the INR is home to the Superior School of Rehabilitation, which has an enrollment of 230 students in nine specialties: Audiology, Otoneurology and Phoniatrics; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; Medical Genetics; Sports and Physical Activity Medicine; Rehabilitation Medicine; Ophthalmology; Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery; Orthopedics and Rheumatology. In addition, therapists from Central and South America, the United States, and other countries receive training at this institute.

The general director mentioned that the INR is widely recognized as a vanguard model in the development of scientific research and advancement in rehabilitation medicine. In 2020, the work of 159 researchers was published in 153 articles.

Recently, the Pan American League of Rheumatology Associations awarded the INR the 2021 National Award for Medical Innovation, for its viscosupplementation project, based on bee honey to combat osteoarthritis in people over 60 years of age.

With 2,300 workers, including medical and nursing staff, therapists, orthotists and prosthetists, research, social work, among others, the National Institute of Rehabilitation is consolidated as a prestigious institution through quality service and efficiency.