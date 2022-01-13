In America they rule out problems to register Jonathan dos Santos as trained in Mexico

The Eagles will follow a mechanism similar to the one they used with Giovani, who played without occupying a place as a foreign element

MEXICO — Jonathan dos Santos arrived at America on December 23rd. However, so far it has not been registered by the Eagles before the MX League to be able to play in Mexican soccer. From inside the azulcrema team they assured ESPN that this move has not been made due to paperwork issues, but there will be no problem registering Jona as a player trained in Mexico.

Jonathan works alongside his teammates while waiting for his debut with America. @America club

The Americanists will do the same procedure they followed to register Giovani dos santos, who played in the Eagles without occupying a foreign position due to the fact that he underwent a lower division process in MonterreyIn addition to representing the Mexican team from a young age, a situation that opened the doors to play as a trained in Mexico. The capital team will register in the same way Jonathan and hopes that it can be closed in the next few days.

At the moment Jonathan He continues to train with the team and in recent days he has done so with the rest of his teammates at the same intensity. The midfielder is expected to have no problem playing on January 22, when the Eagles meet at Atlas at the Azteca Stadium, the same is the case of Diego Valdés, who is also in the final part of his physical set-up.

The midfielder was also present in training this Wednesday Fernando Madrigal, who does not enter into the plans of the Americanist cadre and has a loan agreement with Necaxa. This operation would not be part of the Alejandro Zendejas purchase and will reach the Aguascalientes team in an independent assignment. However, there are still details to be worked out to make it happen.

Regarding the injured, Bruno Valdez has already returned to work after overcoming a muscle injury and is under the command of Santiago Solari, while Miguel Layún is still not working hard due to a sore heel that made him miss the duel against Puebla de the day 1.