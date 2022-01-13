“Idiot”, who sees banks disbanded by Citibanamex case

Citigroup, owner of CitiBanamex, will put its entire retail business up for sale in Mexicoincluding brand Banamex, his Afore, your brokerage house as well as credit portfolio, cards, credit to companies, among others.

On Wednesday night, the analyst from Imagen Televisión David Paramo I call “idiots“To those who think that Citi’s announcement heralds a bankruptcies of the country and add that this is how the debacle began in Venezuela

“What follows is a number of lies, speculations, stupidities, rumours, nonsense (…) there are some who say that it is a bankruptcies (…) they are totally wrong they say ‘that’s how it started Venezuelaare idiots, who says that is moron“, He launched David Paramo in the night program of Ciro Gómez Leyva.

The so-called “father of superior analysis” pointed out that the position of the Mexican government was the correct one in the case Citibanamex and you have to wait up to a year to find out who the buyer will be.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE CASE CITIBANAMEX?

Just five months ago, the executive director of Citigroup

, Jane frasermet with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and when he left he said that Mexico was a country “of opportunities” due to its economic, political and social stability, in addition to representing the second most important market for the group after U.S.

In a press conference, the corporate director of institutional development, economic studies and communication of Citibanamex, Alberto Gómez Alcalá, explained that the intention of its parent company to sell said part of its business also includes branches, ATMs, but it will not affect any of its clients, who will be able to continue with their daily operations as long as they are bought by another firm in Mexico.

According to Gómez Alcalá, employees will not be affected either and he stressed that it is due to a strategy of Citi to focus on the wholesale business, that is, corporate and investment banking.

However, through a statement, Citi clarified that it will continue to operate its Institutional Clients Business (ICG) with a local banking license.

(Louis Ramos)