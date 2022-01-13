Ice hockey player dies after being slit for skateboarding in the middle of the game

A tragedy occurred in American sports, after a player from hockey On ice he was beheaded by a skateboard, in an accident that has shocked the whole country.

Teddy Balkind, a 16-year-old player, died in the middle of the game when he was slit his throat by a teammate’s skate, however, it was all an accident for which the player could not be blamed.

Massachusetts Hockey joins the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Teddy Balkind. Our thoughts are with his family and all those impacted by this horrible tragedy. May Teddy Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/3fxCHM8jwZ – UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) January 8, 2022

The hockey schoolboy witnessed the tragedy in the match between St Luke and Brunswick School. Teddy would have collided with a player from the rival team and fell to the ice, another player, also from the rival team, was coming after them, and being so close he could not avoid them, so the blade of his skate cut the neck of the 16-year-old. . Balkind was taken to the hospital accompanied by his father, however, the cut on his neck was deep and he lost his life.

After the death of the young player of hockey On ice, the NHL teams paid tribute and a minute of silence.

(dmv)