“I tried everything to help Britney”

Britney Spears feels freer than ever. Since the courts ratified the end of the legal guardianship that has controlled her life at all levels for the last 13 years, the artist is taking advantage of her day to day to be able to do all those things that she could not do for more than a decade.

After getting her long-awaited freedom, Britney has had no qualms about pointing out the main causes of all the damage she has suffered and, to the surprise of some, none of the members of her closest family comes out exactly well. The singer insists that no one can imagine the damage that her parents and siblings have done her, and she does not hesitate to answer anyone who wants to deny what happened. This has happened with his little sister, Jamie Lynn, with whom he has cut off all relations after she announced that she was going to publish her memoirs with “her version” of the story with Britney, accusing her of having taken advantage of her fame and money. her sister just like her parents did throughout her career.

File photo of singer Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn. Own

“May God have mercy on the soul of my relatives if one day I decide to grant an interview,” Britney warned a few weeks ago.

The singer has not yet made a statement to the media, but Jamie Lynn has, who last Wednesday sat in an intimate interview with journalist Juju Chang on the program Good morning america, where he went to talk about his controversial memories and tell his truth about what happened with his sister.

Britney Spears’ little sister was honest like never before. Instagram / Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney’s sister, 30, was very emotional during the interview, assuring that the reason for publishing her memoirs was to set an example for her two daughters, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3: “It is very important that raise your voice. How else can I wait for my daughters to show their faces for themselves? ”, Assured the young woman, denying the accusations of those who think that she published her memoirs to take advantage of the wake of her sister’s case.

A broken relationship



Jamie Lynn also assured that she “adored” her sister when she was little, to the point that the artist was like a second mother to her. However, over the years, what was once his role model changed radically, with “erratic”, “paranoid” and “out of control” behavior that surprised Jamie Lynn.

Even so, the young woman assures that she remained by her side, despite the media pressure. In 2008, he began his legal guardianship after his much publicized nervous breakdown a few months before, and everything changed in his family.

Image description Instagram / Jamie Lynn Spears

“It was not fair, but I have the right to tell how I felt in those moments. I was in pain, “he says, insisting not only that he was happy when his sister got her long-awaited freedom more than a decade later, but that she did” everything possible “for her sister to free herself from her father’s control.

“When the guardianship began, I was 17 years old and about to have a baby, I did not understand what was happening, so I focused on my situation,” he insists, also ensuring that he still does not understand all the details of the case too well. and that from the first moment he did not want to know anything about being part of the team that managed his sister’s life.

Britney Spears with her sister Jamie Lynn and their children Other sources

“I have always been his greatest support; when he needed help, I looked for all possible means. I did everything possible so that she had the contacts that she might need to end the guardianship and the nightmare of our family ”, the young woman confessed, revealing that this help did not end well for her.

“You can reach out as many times as necessary, but it was Britney who had to take the step,” he insisted.

Jamie Lynn wishes a reconciliation with his sister. Instagram / Jamie Lynn Spears

Despite the fact that Britney does not want to know anything about her sister at the moment, leaving her even to follow on social networks, Jamie Lynn is confident that the situation will be solved with time.

“The love is still there, 100%. I love my sister. I have loved her, supported her and I have done what was right for her “, the actress sentenced,” She knows, I don’t understand why we are in this situation right now. “

