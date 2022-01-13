“I have taken down several girlfriends”: Chávez Jr. provoked Canelo Álvarez

Julio César Chávez Jr provoked Canelo Álvarez after stating that “he has taken down several girlfriends” (Photos: Cuartoscuro)

One of the hottest rivalries in Mexican boxing, mainly outside the ring, is the one they star in Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Y Saul Alvarez, who have only faced each other once but who tend to heat up the spirits based on their constant statements.

Although darts are usually propelled by the Son of Legend, who has repeatedly requested a revenge against the tapatío, the reality is that the Canelo nothing is saved when it is questioned about it, so perhaps in his next appearance before the media he will answer the last words that Chavez Jr. performed during a live broadcast.

Through your account Instagram made a live broadcast with his followers, in which he answered multiple questions and comments, until he put Alvarez’s name on the table, although this time it was to talk about something extra sports and that made reference to his love conquests.

In May 2017, Saúl Álvarez defeated Julio César Chávez by unanimous decision in a disputed non-title fight (Photo: Joe Camporeale / REUTERS)

“I am the most handsome in boxing, the truth is. Neither Canelo does not make it, the net. I have already lowered several muzzles that is why he has so much courage for me “

Those were his words when they questioned his boxing legacy and his physical appearance, because he stressed his undefeated of 47 fights and presumed that in affective relationships he has had another good run, since he was classified as the most attractive fighter of the moment.

He also took the opportunity to mention that he is single, although his divorce process has not yet been finalized; However, he clarified that he has been separated since 2019 and that he is not looking for any type of girlfriend at this time.

Despite the fact that it was an isolated comment among the multiple questions he answered, he once again made it clear that the name of Saul Alvarez It is still present in his head, as it is not the first time that he refers to him in this type of broadcasts, which have become a characteristic of his account.

Julio César Chávez held a record of 47 undefeated professional fights early in his career and was a WBC middleweight champion (Photo: Instagram / @ jcchavezjr)

In December 2021, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. he lashed out again at Canelo, although this time it was during an interview with TV Boxing, where he affirmed that the multi-champion Jalisco had not had enough courage to measure himself against better rivals.

“(Canelo wants) that, at least for the moment, people think that he is the best Mexican of all time. Possibly it could be in qualities, but it is not in pants because it does not have the guts to face anyoneAnyway, with Golovkin three times, with me twice, with whoever people want. It is a circle that they have, but there are details that remain and they do not make it the idol that it should be, “he said.

One of the pending issues that the Culiacán native continually claims is the refusal of Canelo to give him a revenge, because although he was defeated, The result was finalized by decision of the judges and although it was unanimous, a second fight was necessary for Chávez’s consideration..

After Canelo’s victory against Chávez Jr., the man from Guadalajara fought twice against Gennady Golovkin (Photo: AP)

After the victory of Canelo Alvarez about Chavez Jr. In May 2017, the man from Guadalajara faced Gennady Golovkin twice in a row, then moved up to 168 pounds, where he eventually became the first boxer to sweep the division.

Among the most common requests by boxing fans to Saúl, that of returning to middleweight is one of the main ones, as there is a desire for a rematch against Golovkin, the possibility of Jermall charlo or even a fight against David benavidez, who recently performed at 168 pounds.

