“I do not accept to be left out of the first three”

Manchester United is 22 points behind the leader, Manchester City, a situation that makes Cristiano Ronaldo uncomfortable, who does not accept that they are left out of the first three places

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, a Manchester United striker, detailed his intentions this season and said he does not agree to be left out of the top three in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo said he does not agree to be left out of the top three in the Premier League. EFE

United have had a difficult start to the season that has ruled them out of the title fight, as they are 22 points behind Manchester City, and their main objective is to get into the Champions League positions.

“I don’t accept that our mentality is less than getting into the top three in the Premier League,” Cristiano said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“It is a new year, a new life and I hope that United can be at the level that the fans deserve. I know we are capable of changing things. I know the way to do it, but I will not tell it because it would not be ethical,” he said.

“What I can tell you is that we can do better. All of us. United are here to fight for important things, so we have to change. I don’t want to be here to fight for sixth or seventh place. I’m here to compete and win, “added the Portuguese.

This week, United advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup after eliminating Aston Villa by giving a poor image. This Saturday they will meet again with Steven Gerrard’s men in the Premier League.

“I think we can compete, but we are not yet at our best. There is a lot of room for improvement and I think that if we change our mindset, we can achieve great things. “, he pointed.

On German coach Ralf Rangnick, the substitute for Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench, Cristiano said that since his arrival, a lot has changed, but that he needs time to “implant his ideas in the players.”