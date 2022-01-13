I do not accept to be left out of the first three: Cristiano Ronaldo

EFE

Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, forward of Manchester United, detailed his intentions this season and said he does not agree to be left out of the top three in the Premier league.

The United has had a difficult start to the season that has ruled him out of the fight for the title, since he is 22 points behind Manchester City, and its main objective is to get into the positions of the Champions League.

“I do not accept that our mentality is less than get into the top three of the Premier league“Cristiano said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“It’s a new year, a new life and I hope that United can be at the level that fans deserve. I know that we are capable of changing things. I know the way to do it, but I am not going to tell it because it would not be ethical, “he said.

“What I can tell you is that we can do better. All of us. United He is to fight for important things, so we have to change. I don’t want to be here to fight for sixth or seventh place. I’m here to compete and win, “added the Portuguese.

This week the United went to the fourth round of the FA Cup after eliminating giving a very poor image to the Aston Villa. This Saturday they will meet again with those of Steven Gerrard on the Premier league.

“I believe that we can compete, but still we are not at our best level. There is a lot of room to improve and I think that, if we change our mentality, we can achieve great things, “he said.

About the German coach Ralf rangnick, the substitute for Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench, Cristiano said that, since his arrival, he has changed many things, but that he needs time to “implant his ideas in the players.”