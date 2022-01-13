I am | Asia, timeless inspiration – El Sol de México

Marked eyeliner, middle parted bows, flat platforms, kimonos and satin dresses reminiscent of the famous “qipaos” show that the asian aesthetic sets trends through clothing, makeup or hairstyles that look from Halle berry even Ariana Grande or Rosalía.

From clothing, makeup or hairstyles millennials in Asian countries to cause a furor among public figures, catwalks and fashion stores, the continent is a recurring and timeless inspiration that, under reverted garments or styles, becomes a stylistic vein that dictates trends.

Since they broke in in 2010 with designs only suitable for the most daring, the kimonos They managed to open a hole in the styles of the day to day. Since then, they have become a wardrobe that has transcended the passing of the seasons and trends under different patterns, prints and fabrics.

Just a few weeks ago, the actress Halle Berry posed with a kimono from the designer Spanish Teresa Helbig, while Marta Ortega appeared on the 80th birthday of her father Amancio Ortega with a black robe-type kimono that, more than five years later, Zara continues to launch for sale as if it were just another basic.

Its democratization is such that some firms are strongly committed to the garment, as is the case of the designer Isabel Gomila, who after years creating party clothes consolidated his firm dedicating it to carry out unique kimonos.

ASIA IN MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLES

On a lightened complexion with white bases, the shadows in red tones constituted the make-up regulation for the “maikos”, apprentices of the “geishas” in Japan. These types of shadows now replace the natural or totally black tones, which have taken over the makeup trends during the last decades.

Among those who resort to this make-up They are from the Salvatore Ferragamo fashion show to the model Emily Ratajowski, in addition to Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie or Angela Basset or Lucy Boynton, who bet on the shadow in red tones of Asian inspiration to go to red carpets ranging from the Grammys to the Golden Globes.

Although of contemporary inspiration and fixed among the protagonists of “anime” series and also among Korean women, the two high bows have established themselves as a hairstyle star they bet on since the singers Ariana Grande and Rosalía or Bad Gyal, who on several occasions bet on this hairstyle that divides the hair into two equal sections to hold it in two high buns.

“QIPAOS” AND “GETA” SANDALS

In motifs of flora and fauna on generally satin fabrics, the “qipaos”, one of the cross dresses that constitute part of the traditional chinese dress, they open ground among the trends as one more dress. Fastened by brackets and of different lengths, this traditional dress Chinese seduces fashion prescribers.

From Gala González, who also launches in her signature “Amlul”, which are four different versions of this suit, to the “it gir” par excellence, Alexa Chung bet on the “qipao”, to which she has also joined, in a version in leather, Kim Kardashian.

With platform, square and fingertip, the japanese sandals “Geta” become a reference of inspiration for large firms and in a shoe for the day to day, in a phenomenon that the social networks baptized as “flaform” and that, in reality, takes from this millenary model of footwear, which was originally made with wooden soles.

Marni, Kenzo, Jacquemus or even Camper and Zara are some of the stores that are replicating that traditional Japanese model to present it as the alternative of footwear from fashion from the summer season, in versions of different materials and colors and with platforms of different heights.