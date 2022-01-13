How to win 6.6 billion pesos from the Mega Millions in 3 steps

This Friday, January 14, you have the opportunity to win the 325 million dollars, about 6.6 billion pesos, that the United States Mega Millions lottery offers to all Mexicans. With just three simple steps, you could ensure financial stability for yourself and your children for the rest of your life. life.

This is how Mega Millions is played from Mexico

Mega Millions at TheLotter and choose your lucky numbers: 5 main numbers and one additional number.

Local representatives in the United States will purchase the legitimate ticket on your behalf and scan it into your personal account prior to the draw.

Wait for the results and find out if you are a winner!

When you win you will be notified by email or SMS and you will receive your money in full, 100% commission-free. If you have won prizes of less than 200 thousand dollars, the money will be deposited directly into your bank account. If you were the lucky winner of the jackpot megamillions, you will receive your ticket so you can collect your prizes in person. In this case, the company will bear all the expenses for you to travel to collect your prize and you will not have to worry about anything.

If due to the current situation the winner cannot travel immediately, American lotteries wait up to a year for the user to collect their prize. In addition, if necessary, the customer can transfer the ticket to a family member who does have the possibility of moving to the United States.

Is it legal to play Mega Millions from Mexico?

Since US law does not prohibit a foreigner or tourist from collecting US lottery prizes, winning the lottery online from Mexico is absolutely legal. This means that, in the same way that a tourist can buy a lottery ticket at a kiosk in the United States and then claim their prizes, anyone who has purchased their ticket through TheLotter You will be able to collect your winnings if you are a winner.

With TheLotter you are in good hands

TheLotter is a company regulated in the European Union and licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), therefore the collection of all prizes is always guaranteed. In addition, in case the user is not satisfied with the service, the company has a money-back guarantee on the first purchase. And if you have doubts or questions, the portal makes available to its users a professional Customer Service in Spanish 24 hours a day.

million millionaires

There are many foreigners who have claimed incredible prizes in the almost 20 years of history of TheLotter. The portal has more than 107 million dollars paid to about 7 million winners of all the world.

In addition, Latinos consistently stand out among the lucky winners of TheLotter. This is how several people from Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador have claimed incredible prizes ranging from 50 thousand dollars to 30 million dollars.

About Mega Millions

The megamillions boasts a record jackpot of $1.53 billion won in 2018 by a single player. Most recently, in January 2021, the Mega Millions lottery gave out a $1.05 billion jackpot. This incredible jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize and the third largest prize in lottery history.

This week the United States Mega Millions offers $325 million, the largest prize in the world.