How to make literary spiritism in the biography of geniuses: the case of Shakespeare, his son Hamnet and the writer Maggie O’Farrell

We know of at least three reasons to run to the library right now with Maggie O’Farrell’s name written on a post-it. The first is

Must be like this, a great love novel that

reflect on the absence of the father. The second impressed us even more: it is

I’m still here, a wonderfully told biography through sixteen

near death experiences (effectively: life from the possibility of losing it). The third figure in all the lists with the best books of 2021 with another near death experiment: it is called

Hamnet, the novel that explores the

family life of William Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway following the death of her 11-year-old son. His name was Hamnet, just a letter away from the Hamlet that made the writer immortal four years later, in 1573.

Those of us who have devoured biographies of Shakespeare know of the role that researchers and essayists have often assigned to Anna Hathaway and, in general, to the private life of the bard. The uneducated, old, and unattractive Anna of the canonical tales is transformed into

Hamnet in a free spirit, unruly, almost savage, and with an expert knowledge of medicinal plants (in other words, one of those wise women who were feared as witches). If Hamnet’s death is dismissed as inevitable in times of the bubonic plague, an almost routine loss (“a footnote,” Maggie O’Farrell has complained), the writer makes him the pivot on which everything revolves. his literary research. An investigation that asks, among other things, how so many scholars have been able to overlook

the pain of losing a child, of losing Hamnet, in Hamlet.

In the literary development of Shakespeare’s family life, the writer matters the least, as befits a 16th-century patriarch who also makes his living as a successful playwright far from home. In the domestic territory, they are the ones who carry the quartermaster, pests and quarantines, making a magic of walking around the house that, however, is not so far from what happens on the stages of The Globe, the mythical corral of London comedies. The whole narration is

a prodigy of sensitivity, with a memorable ending and a striking re-enactment of life in Elizabethan times, as if O’Farrell had magically moved there. So shocking, we don’t even care that Shakespeare’s name doesn’t appear once in the entire book.