How to know who saturates your WhatsApp and how to delete the files?

If the photos, videos and others have you full WhatsApp and you don’t know who sent them, this simple trick will help you to know which chat or group the files stored on your device come from Y how to delete them to make space in your app.

How to check the files stored in WhatsApp and how to delete them?

Follow this step by step to review the files received through WhatsApp and be able to remove them:

Step 1: Opens WhatsApp

Opens Step 2: Select the menu “Setting” (three-point menu)

Select the menu (three-point menu) Step 3: Choose the option “Settings”

Choose the option Step 4: Press “Data storage”

Press Step 5: Click on “Manage storage”

STEP BY STEP. | Photo: Uno TV.

When choosing “Manage storage”, WhatsApp will show a color chart that allows you to visualize the space in use in green that has the instant messaging app, in yellow the storage capacity of the mobile phone, and in gray, the remaining free storage.

WHATSAPP STORAGE. | Photo: WhatsApp.

Subsequently, the application will present a section called “Review and remove items”, where two types of files will be found: “Files forwarded many times” Y “Files larger than MB”.

pulled apart “Review and remove items”. | Photo: Uno TV.

To review these files, users can sort them into three categories that allow you to have a better view of the photos, videos, audios or documents that they received: newer, older and larger.

After reviewing the files stored in WhatsApp, the next step is:

Step 6: Select the files to delete and “delete” (trash or trash can icon)

Select and delete files. | Photo: Uno TV.

How to check the files sent by chats or groups in WhatsApp and how to delete them?

To find out from which WhatsApp chat or group the files stored on the device come from and delete them punctually, just follow this step by step:

In the same section of “Manage storage”, WhatsApp offers a list of the groups and chats that share the most files with the user.

List of chats and groups that share the most files. | Photo: Uno TV.

When selecting one of them, the application will show all the files exchanged in that chat or group, which can also be organized by: “Newer”, “older” and “larger”.

After reviewing and selecting the files to delete, perform the following step:

Step 6: Select the files to delete and “delete” (trash or trash can icon)

Thus, WhatsApp users will be able to better manage storage space from your device, and thave better control of the files they receive through their various chats and groups of conversation.